NEW PASTOR INSTALLATION
After more than 30 years in the ministry, the Rev. Chris Bryan has accepted a position as part-time pastor at Plymouth Congregational Church, 1143 College Ave.
“I’m excited about the possibilities here in Racine,” said Bryan. "Plymouth Church is a small group of loving, committed people.”
Bryan will be installed at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13. The event will begin with socializing at 4 p.m. and supper at 4:30 p.m. Bryan's son, the Rev. Jeremy Bryan, will perform hip hop with his group The Figureheads. The group focus is delivering positive messages to children and youth.
CHRIST IN THE PASSOVER
Jesus’ Last Supper was actually a Jewish Passover. Jacquelyn Meyer of Jews for Jesus will recreate the traditional Passover service and explain how it foreshadowed Jesus’ death and resurrection in a presentation called “Christ in the Passover” at 7 p.m. Friday, April 12, at First Evangelical Free Church, 2401 Ohio St.
Meyer will set a table with items traditionally used at the Passover meal and detail their spiritual significance. She will also explain the connection between the events of the first Passover in Egypt and the redemption that Jesus accomplished as well as the deep bond between the ancient Passover feast and the Christian Communion celebration today.
MEN'S DAY CELEBRATION
The annual Men's Day celebration will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at Christ Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 815 Park Ave. The guest speaker will be the Rev. John Laura and the male chorus from Corinth Baptist Church in Milwaukee. Male choruses from Racine area churches will also perform.
EVENING OF WORSHIP AND FELLOWSHIP
Ignite 2019, an evening of worship and fellowship, will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Racine Family Worship Center, 1846 Mead St.
Guest speakers and guests include Jordan Chambliss, Aaron Martindale, Sara Martindale, C. Daniel, Changing Lives Ministry, Testimony Richard Galvan and Pedro Carrera Band with Melissa Negron. A book and food sale is also planned.
GIDEONS INTERNATIONAL SPEAKER
A representative of Gideons International, which has distributed copies of the Bible free of charge since the organization was founded in 1899, will speak during the 8 and 10:15 a.m. services Sunday, April 7, at Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Yorkville. The sacrament of Holy Communion will also be celebrated.
ANNUAL DAY CELEBRATION
The Male Chorus of Wayman African Methodist Episcopal Church, 424 N. Memorial Drive, will celebrate its Annual Day at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 13. Various groups from Racine, Milwaukee and Rockford will perform.
LENTEN SERVICES
These churches will hold Lenten services Wednesday, April 10:
- First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa St., 7 p.m. The Rev. John Roekle will preach on “I Am He” under the theme, “Three Words of Truth.”
- Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2921 Olive St., 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. The theme is “Three Words of Truth.” The Rev. Michael Zarling will share the message with the theme of the three words "Watch and Pray." A supper will be served between services.
- Grace Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Ave., 6:30 p.m. Supper will be served at 5:15 p.m.
- Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4340 Six Mile Road, Caledonia, 6:30 p.m.
SIENA RETREAT CENTER PROGRAM
The retreat, “Women for Women,” will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 13, at Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia. Featuring a circle of women’s wisdom and mutual support, and time for prayer and reflection through stories, readings, creativity and music. "Chasing Francis" by Ian Morgan Cron will be read together. The cost is $10.
For more information or to register, go to www.SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.
