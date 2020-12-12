Religion Today

SERVICE OF LESSONS AND CAROLS

A Service of Lessons and Carols will be held at 8 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa St. Branches Band, a husband and wife team will provide the music.

At 9:30 a.m., a German service will be held under the theme, “Und Das Wort Ward Fleisch” (“And the Word became Flesh”). The service contains a series of scripture lessons and Christmas carols. The service is spoken and sung in German, but there is an English translation provided in the service folder.

SIENA CENTER PROGRAMS

These programs are being offered virtually by the Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:

“Taizé Prayer,” 6:30-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, Facebook live, free. Taizé prayer is a form of prayer developed by an ecumenical community of Christian monks in Taizé, France. Featuring an evening of prayer, silent reflection, scripture, ritual and simple meditative chants. People do not have to have a Facebook account to join.