SERVICE OF LESSONS AND CAROLS
A Service of Lessons and Carols will be held at 8 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa St. Branches Band, a husband and wife team will provide the music.
At 9:30 a.m., a German service will be held under the theme, “Und Das Wort Ward Fleisch” (“And the Word became Flesh”). The service contains a series of scripture lessons and Christmas carols. The service is spoken and sung in German, but there is an English translation provided in the service folder.
SIENA CENTER PROGRAMS
These programs are being offered virtually by the Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:
“Taizé Prayer,” 6:30-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, Facebook live, free. Taizé prayer is a form of prayer developed by an ecumenical community of Christian monks in Taizé, France. Featuring an evening of prayer, silent reflection, scripture, ritual and simple meditative chants. People do not have to have a Facebook account to join.
“Nowhere to Go But Inward,” 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, via Zoom. Our lives have been changed by COVID-19. To stay safe, many of us are hunkering down in our homes. How is the divine inviting us to use this time? Is this an invitation to slow down and recognize that there is nowhere to go but inward? Spiritual director Brigit Purdome explores these questions through storytelling and simple meditative practices. Cost is $15.
For more information or to register for a program, go to SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.
Religion Today is a listing of special religious events held at Racine County churches and is published Saturdays in Community. Notices of regularly scheduled services and sermon topics are not used. Announcements must arrive by noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday, as space permits. Send email to Loreen Mohr, Lmohr@journaltimes.com, or mail to Loreen Mohr, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI, 53403.
