Religion Today
SIENA CENTER PROGRAMS

CALEDONIA — These programs are being offered by the Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:

  • “Women for Women,” 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 21, via Zoom. Join a circle of women’s wisdom and mutual support; connect with other women; connect with the Divine. At each gathering, there is time for prayer, meditation and reflection through various stories, readings, creativity, music and time spent outdoors. “Grace in Aging: Awaken as You Grow Older” by Kathleen Singh will be read together and discussed. Cost is $10.
  • “Private retreat,” as scheduled. Take time for quiet reflection, silence and renewal in this sacred space. Cost depends on number of overnights and meals.

For more information or to register for a program, go to SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.

Religion Today is a listing of special religious events held at Racine County churches and is published Saturdays in Community. Notices of regularly scheduled services and sermon topics are not used. Announcements must arrive by noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday, as space permits. Send email to Loreen Mohr, Lmohr@journaltimes.com, or mail to Loreen Mohr, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI, 53403.

