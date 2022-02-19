Religion Today

Dear Mr. Dad: My wife is about four months pregnant, and I'm really excited about becoming a new dad. The problem is that I've recently put on some weight (which is really weird, since I weigh exactly what I did in high school). I've also been having nosebleeds, and I'm vomiting a lot (which is also weird, since I almost never do either one). I'm too embarrassed to talk to my wife about this, and I'm certainly not going to ask my doctor. But I thought you might be able to help me figure out what's going on. Got any ideas about why this is happening?