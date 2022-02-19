Religion Today

HISTORY THROUGH SONG
Gregg Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church is acknowledging African-American history through song and reflection at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25. This worship service entitled “Reflect for an Hour in Your Space” will be held via conference call. The number to dial in to join the conference call is 19789905000, access code 460491. The line will be available to join the service beginning at 5:40 p.m. Call 262-633-5590 for more information.
GOOD NEWS CLUB FOR YOUTH
First Evangelical Free Church, 2401 Ohio St., is offering a Good News Club for youth in grades K-5 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Mondays through April 11 (when school in session). This is a free weekly club for children in which the Bible is taught with songs, stories and games. For registration information, go to cefwi.org/gnc or call Carol Berry at 262-989-6946.
