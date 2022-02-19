 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
RELIGION TODAY

Religion Today

  • 0

HISTORY THROUGH SONG

Gregg Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church is acknowledging African-American history through song and reflection at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25. This worship service entitled “Reflect for an Hour in Your Space” will be held via conference call. The number to dial in to join the conference call is 19789905000, access code 460491. The line will be available to join the service beginning at 5:40 p.m. Call 262-633-5590 for more information.

GOOD NEWS CLUB FOR YOUTH

First Evangelical Free Church, 2401 Ohio St., is offering a Good News Club for youth in grades K-5 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Mondays through April 11 (when school in session). This is a free weekly club for children in which the Bible is taught with songs, stories and games. For registration information, go to cefwi.org/gnc or call Carol Berry at 262-989-6946.

Religion Today is a listing of special religious events held at Racine County churches and is published Saturdays in Community. Notices of regularly scheduled services and sermon topics are not used. Announcements must arrive by noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday, as space permits. Send email to Loreen Mohr, Lmohr@journaltimes.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What's Going On

What's Going On

What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must a…

Ask Mr. Dad: Funny, you don't look pregnant, Dad

Ask Mr. Dad: Funny, you don't look pregnant, Dad

Dear Mr. Dad: My wife is about four months pregnant, and I'm really excited about becoming a new dad. The problem is that I've recently put on some weight (which is really weird, since I weigh exactly what I did in high school). I've also been having nosebleeds, and I'm vomiting a lot (which is also weird, since I almost never do either one). I'm too embarrassed to talk to my wife about this, and I'm certainly not going to ask my doctor. But I thought you might be able to help me figure out what's going on. Got any ideas about why this is happening?

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 49: Could the home equity line of credit make a comeback?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News