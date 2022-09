Rally Day will follow the 9:30 a.m. service Sunday, Sept. 11, at Living Faith, 2915 Wright Ave., to celebrate the kickoff of its fall programming. There will be treats, carnival games and activities.

The Sunday School theme for the year is “Peace Like a River” with registrations being taken for Godly Play for grades 4K to two and JAM (Jesus And Me) for grades three to five. New for 2022-2023 is 3D for grades six to 12. Call the church office at 262-637-5671 for more information.