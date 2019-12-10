Religion Today

“An Almost Christmas Pageant” will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Faith Chapel, 141 Westridge Ave., Burlington. The truth of Christmas will be portrayed in an original play written and directed by Samantha Brown. Refreshments and fellowship follow the performance.

“A Journey to Bethlehem” will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave. Guides will take groups of six to eight on a portrayed journey through the streets of Jerusalem and Bethlehem, talk with shepherds and Magi, listen in as King Herod tries to find where the new king has been born, hear an angel announce the good news of Jesus’ birth and see the newborn king. Each journey is about 30 minutes long. Visitors are are invited to stay for refreshments and buy gifts to benefit local charities.