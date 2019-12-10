Religion Today

CHRISTMAS PAGEANT
“An Almost Christmas Pageant” will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Faith Chapel, 141 Westridge Ave., Burlington. The truth of Christmas will be portrayed in an original play written and directed by Samantha Brown. Refreshments and fellowship follow the performance.
“A JOURNEY TO BETHLEHEM”
“A Journey to Bethlehem” will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave. Guides will take groups of six to eight on a portrayed journey through the streets of Jerusalem and Bethlehem, talk with shepherds and Magi, listen in as King Herod tries to find where the new king has been born, hear an angel announce the good news of Jesus’ birth and see the newborn king. Each journey is about 30 minutes long. Visitors are are invited to stay for refreshments and buy gifts to benefit local charities.
CHRISTMAS CONCERT
St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1501 Erie St., will hold its annual Christmas Concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. Pre-concert music will feature Racine Lutheran High School’s Brass Ensemble, a flute duet by Kristina Beier and Sarah Seils and trumpet soloist Timothy Gullicksrud. The concert will feature soloist Kimberly Chapman, flautist Kristina Beier, and the St. John's children, senior and hand bell choirs. Refreshments will follow the concert. There is no admission fee; donations will be accepted.
CHANCEL CHOIR CANTATA
"Come To the Manger" is the cantata the Chancel Choir of Christ Church, 5109 Washington Ave., will present at the 9 a.m. worship service Sunday, Dec. 15. The cantata, arranged by Mark Hayes, will have Tammy Hayward and Tessa Meredith as soloists, with the Rev. George Kafer and Brandon Crowe as narrators. The 10:30 a.m. contemporary service, with music by the praise band, will also have special songs by children from the congregation's Christ Church Child Care and a message from Kafer.
GUEST MUSICIANS
You have free articles remaining.
Rhythm & Praise will sing “African Advent Alleluia” during the 10:15 am service Sunday, Dec. 15 at Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Yorkville. The group will be accompanied by Kitty Friend on piano and Jon Chapman and sons Nathan, Zach and Tristan on drums and percussion. J.J. Sonnenberg will play “We Three Kings” as a piano solo. The Kids In Christ’s Kingdom Choir will sing “God With Us, Emmanuel.” The lighting of the third Advent candle will be done by the Michael Leih family.
SIENA RETREAT CENTER PROGRAMS
These programs will be held at Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:
- “Taizé Prayer,” 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16. This is an evening of prayer, silent reflection, readings, candle ritual and simple meditative chants. Donations will be accepted.
- “Honoring Grief — Intending to Heal,” 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 25, Feb. 22, March 21, April 25 and July 11. This is a grief support companion training program for those who are new to companioning the bereaved or for those who are currently supporting the bereaved in various capacities and want to hone their skills. All sessions must be attended. The $475 fee includes a $50 non-refundable deposit, four books, handouts and materials, meals and CEUs. The deadline to apply is Dec. 31.
For more information or to register for a program, go to SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.
ADVENT WORSHIP SERVICE
Grace Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Ave., will hold a midweek Advent worship service at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18. The “Behold the Child” Advent Series focus for the evening is Luke 1:46-55, “For You, to Bear Your Flesh in Weakness.”
BLUE CHRISTMAS WORSHIP
A "Blue Christmas" worship service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at North Pointe United Methodist Church, 3825 Erie St. The service will allow for sacred grief and for a sparking of the flames of hope and gratitude for those who are dealing with loss of some kind.
INTERFAITH DEVOTIONAL
The Baha'is of Racine will host its monthly interfaith devotional and spiritual discussion at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the home of Barry and Loralee Uhlenhake, 3223 Wright Ave. The topic will be "Creating Racial Harmony and Unity." Live music, prayers from various faith traditions and open discussion are part of the program. Call 262-672-5269 for more information.
Religion Today is a listing of special events held at Racine County churches and is published every Saturday in Community. Notices of regularly scheduled services and sermon topics are not used. Announcements must arrive by noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday, as space permits. Submit information to The Journal Times Online Calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Faith under sections; by mail to Loreen Mohr, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI, 53403; email Lmohr@journaltimes.com or fax information to the attention of Loreen Mohr at 262-631-1780.