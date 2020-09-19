Religion Today

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIENA CENTER PROGRAMS

These programs are being offered by Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:

“Spirituality Alive,” 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, via Zoom. Participants in this series will stretch their abilities to reach deep into their spirits and to live each day “fully alive” in the divine mystery. In this session, “Fully Alive in Hope,” we ask if we have “eyes to see” in this uncertain time that we are still and always “soaked in the presence of God?” People may attend as many sessions as they wish. Costs are $10 per session or $35 for the series of four.

“Supportive Grief Companion Workshop,” 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 3 and 17, (attendance at both sessions is required). This is a program of continued learning and growth for those who companion the bereaved, whether in a professional, volunteer or informal capacity. The topic for this year’s workshop is “Rituals.” For those who are grieving, rituals can provide comfort and order during a time of chaos. This workshop will offer those who companion the bereaved an understanding of how grief rituals can assist the bereaved in mourning their losses and move towards healing. The $155 fee includes a $50 nonrefundable deposit, two training days, meals, book, and 1.6 continuing education units.

For more information or to register for a program, go to SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590. Siena Retreat Center’s special coronavirus protocol is accessible on the website.

