Religion Today

PLAY ON FIRST BLACK CATHOLIC PRIEST
“Tolton: From Slave to Priest,” a multi-media live presentation by Saint Luke Productions, will be staged at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 1, and 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 2, at the Siena Center auditorium, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia
The performance, suitable for ages 10 and older, is the story of Augustus Tolton, America’s first black Catholic priest. It will include music, drama and a message of hope and healing for the wounds that plague our culture. It will be performed by actor Jim Coleman and directed by Leonardo Defilippis of Saint Luke Productions.
The event is the second offering in the year-long “Opening Our Hearts and Minds to End Racism” series. There is no admission fee; donations will be accepted. Seating is limited and seats can be reserved by going to racinedominicans.org/dcjr or call 262-898-4094.
PRAYERFUL CHAIR YOGA
"Prayerful Chair Yoga" will be offered from 6 to 7:30 pm Wednesday, March 4, at Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Yorkville (handicapped accessible). This is the first weekly Wednesday evening activity during Lent which will give an opportunity for “Practicing Balance — The Inward Journey.” Participants will take time for enrichment to learn, grow and explore while breathing in the spirit to find balance in their life. To register for the free program, call the church office at 262-878-2388.
TAIZÉ SERVICE
First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave., 6-6:45 p.m. Thursday, March 5. Taizé music emphasizes simple phrases, usually lines from psalms or other pieces of scripture, repeated and sometimes sung in canon. Scripture, prayer and silence come together in the Taizé experience to create a simple, deep encounter with God.
LENTEN SERVICES
These churches will hold Lenten services on Wednesday, March 4:
- Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2921 Olive St., 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. The Rev. Brian Schmidt, guest speaker from Trinity Lutheran Church in Caledonia, will share the message with the theme of "The Warrior Faces Satan's Ally, the World." A supper will served between services. The theme of the six midweek Lenten services is "The Son of God Goes Forth to War."
- First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa St., 6:30 p.m. The Rev. Michael Zarling, guest preacher from Epiphany Lutheran Church, will preach on the theme, "The Promised Warrior." “The Son of God Goes Forth to War” is the series title. Each midweek Lent service will focus on an aspect of our savior-warrior as he is promised to us, fights our enemies for us and triumphs over them for us. The midweek services will continue through April 1.
- Grace Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Ave., 6:30 p.m. A light supper will be served at 5:15 p.m.
- Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3500 Lathrop Ave., 5:15 p.m.
- Christ the King Lutheran Church, 3350 La Salle St., 7 p.m.
SIENA RETREAT CENTER PROGRAMS
These programs will be held at Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:
- “Are You Living 'Laudato Si’?,” 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Pope Francis’s Encyclical “Laudato Si’: On Care for our Common Home” has given the human family a deeper understanding of how faith calls us to care for our earth and how our action is needed now in a unique and urgent way. Joe Meyer, executive director of the Laudato Si’ Project, will show how personally and communally people can live this message. The $45 fee includes a $10 nonrefundable deposit and noon meal.
- “Taste and See for the Spiritual Guidance Training Program,” 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, March 28. This day is for those who are interested in the two-year "Spiritual Guidance Training Program." The day will enable participants to learn about the program, experience some aspects of a weekend session, meet the staff and ask questions. There is no fee but registration is required.
For more information or to register, go to SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.
