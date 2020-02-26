Religion Today

PLAY ON FIRST BLACK CATHOLIC PRIEST

“Tolton: From Slave to Priest,” a multi-media live presentation by Saint Luke Productions, will be staged at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 1, and 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 2, at the Siena Center auditorium, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia

The performance, suitable for ages 10 and older, is the story of Augustus Tolton, America’s first black Catholic priest. It will include music, drama and a message of hope and healing for the wounds that plague our culture. It will be performed by actor Jim Coleman and directed by Leonardo Defilippis of Saint Luke Productions.

The event is the second offering in the year-long “Opening Our Hearts and Minds to End Racism” series. There is no admission fee; donations will be accepted. Seating is limited and seats can be reserved by going to racinedominicans.org/dcjr or call 262-898-4094.

PRAYERFUL CHAIR YOGA