Religion Today

SIENA RETREAT CENTER PROGRAMS
These programs will be held at Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:
- “Reveling in the Divine: Mardi Gras Evening of Reflection,” 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25. Mardi Gras is celebrated by many cultures on the day before Ash Wednesday. In a sense, Mardi Gras’ relaxed rules are meant to stand in contrast to the disciplines of Lent giving us permission to revel in the gifts of creation and God’s abundance. The $15 fee includes refreshments.
- “Family of Origin Reflective Workshop,” 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1. This workshop will provide an opportunity for participants to reflect on how the experience of growing up in one’s family of origin impacts one’s relationships, self-development and life choices. The $255 fee includes a $50 nonrefundable deposit, overnight accommodations, meals and one CEU.
- “Raising Mom — Four Keys to Parenting as a Spiritual Practice,” 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. This workshop for both mothers and fathers will offer an introduction to parenting as a spiritual practice while also drawing upon concepts from Parent Effectiveness Training. The $45 fee includes a $10 nonrefundable deposit and noon meal.
For more information or to register, go to SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.
