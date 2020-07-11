× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VIRTUAL PROGRAMS

These virtual Zoom programs are being offered by Siena Retreat Center:

“COVID19 Experience Sharing,” 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 14. This sharing session will be led by a facilitator trained in spiritual guidance. It gives participants the opportunity to share their experiences of quarantine, furlough, job loss, illness or death of a friend or loved one, personal illness, or other pandemic-related experiences in a supportive circle of not more than 10 participants. No cost but a freewill donation would be appreciated.

“Women for Women,” 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 18. Participants will join a circle of women’s wisdom and mutual support. There will be time for prayer, meditation and reflection through various stories, readings, creativity and music. The cost is $10.

For more information or to register for a program, go to SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.

NEW PASTOR

The Rev. Susan L. Barham is the new pastor as North Pointe United Methodist Church, 3825 Erie St. She was welcomed by the congregations and was given a handmade stole during last Sunday’s virtual service.

North Pointe will hold an outdoor service at 9:15 a.m. Sunday, July 12, in the church yard. Attendees should bring their own chair, wear a mask and honor social distancing.

Religion Today is a listing of special religious events held at Racine County churches and is published Saturdays in Community.

