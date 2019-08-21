ST. EDWARD PLANS REUNION, DINNER
St. Edward Catholic Church, 1401 Grove Ave., will celebrate 100 years of sharing faith with an all school/all years reunion from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. Mass with Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki, former priests, sisters and teachers is at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, with dinner to follow.
Tickets cost $20 for the school reunion and includes heavy hors d'oeuvres and soft drinks. Beer and wine will be sold. A copy of the commemorative booklet being published for the centennial is included in the price of the ticket.
Tickets for the dinner cost $25 each or $40 for two. The ticket includes a full buffet dinner with beverages, wine and dessert. A copy of the commemorative booklet is included for each ticket holder.
Additional copies of the booklet can be purchased for $5.
For information and registration, go to www.saintedwardracine.org/100th-anniversary or call 262-636-8040.
GREEN APPOINTED PASTOR
The Rev. David Green was appointed pastor of Gregg Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 2237 Howe St., for the 2019/2020 conference year at the Third Episcopal District Annual Conference July 28-31 in Matteson, Ill. The pastors Annual Conference welcome reception will be held at 12:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25.
SIENA CENTER PROGRAMS
These programs will be held at Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:
- “Exploring Prayer in Recovery,” 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 5-19 and Oct. 3, Participants will explore types of prayer that allow individuals to simply “be with” a power greater than themselves. This series is for all wanting to explore prayer, or anyone involved in 12-step programs, as well as those who are spiritual companions for those in recovery. Cost to attend is $10 a session or $35 for all four sessions.
- “Asian Spirituality,” 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. This day will explore Asian spirituality which is grounded in giving energy through simple meditation practices which connect us to our sense of inter-being. Facilitator S. Joanne Jaruko Doi is a Maryknoll sister whose Japanese father and grandfather were held at the Manzanar Relocation Camp during World War II. The $45 fee includes $10 non-refundable deposit and noon meal.
For more information or to register for a program, call 262-898-2590.
