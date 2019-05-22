Try 3 months for $3

ASCENSION SERVICE, SUMMER SCHEDULE

Grace Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Ave., Racine, will hold a worship service in celebration of our Lord's ascension at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30.

The church starts a new summer worship schedule from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. Services will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. Sundays.

SIENA RETREAT CENTER PROGRAMS

These retreats are being offered at Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:

  • “Women for Women,” 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 8. A circle of women’s wisdom and mutual support. There will be time for prayer and reflection through stories, readings, creativity, and music. "Chasing Francis" by Ian Morgan Cron will be read together. The fee is $10.
  • “Conscious Aging — Making Room for the Spirit as We Age,” 7 p.m. Friday, June 14, to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 16. When planning for retirement, this retreat calls participants to think beyond finances, to consider repurposing their lives and sharing their gifts, talents and experiences in new ways. Whether a person is already retired or just thinking about retiring, this weekend will lead them to seize this opportunity to live life differently and more contemplatively. The retreat is led by Jim Briggs, retired executive director of the School of Applied Theology in Berkeley, Calif. The $255 fee includes a $50 nonrefundable deposit, accommodations and meals.

For more information or to register for a program, go to www.SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.

Religion Today is a listing of special events held at Racine County churches and is published every Saturday in Community.

