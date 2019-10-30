{{featured_button_text}}

REMEMBRANCE OF SAINTS

The congregation will be lifting up names in remembrance of the saints who have touched their lives during the 8 and 10:15 a.m. services Sunday, Nov. 3, at Yorkville United Methodist Church, located at 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Yorkville. It is also Commitment Sunday, the culmination of the three-week Stewardship campaign, when the pledges for 2020 will be blessed. The sacrament of Holy Communion is observed on the first Sunday of the month and, in the United Methodist tradition, all present are invited to participate.

SIENA RETREAT CENTER PROGRAMS

These programs will be held at Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:

  • “Wellness Wednesday,” 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6. The day begins with an opening prayer circle and offers optional spiritual guidance, artistic expression, gentle yoga, and quiet time for prayer and/or walking the labyrinth. The $35 fee includes noon dinner.
  • “How to Plan Retreats & Days of Reflection,” 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. This day will be both reflective and practical. It is meant for those who have been invited to or would like to offer reflection times for others. The $45 fee includes a $10 nonrefundable deposit and noon meal.
  • "Evening with Mirabai Starr," 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. Noted author Mirabai Starr will share reflections from her most recent book on the women mystics, "Wild Mercy." This will be followed by a book signing and reception. The $25 fee includes a $10 non-refundable deposit and dessert reception.
  • “A Day with Mirabai Starr,” 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11. Join author Mirabai Starr for a day of reflection on themes relating to interspirituality, the sharing of wisdom and prayer across religious traditions. Mirabai will address some of our world’s spiritual hungers with a bit of the feminine. The $65 fee includes a $15 non-refundable deposit and noon meal.

For more information or to register for a program, go to SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.

