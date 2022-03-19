 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RELIGION TODAY

Mark Hansen

MIDWEEK LENTEN WORSHIP

Grace Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Ave., will hold a midweek Lenten worship service at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 24.

GOOD NEWS CLUB FOR YOUTH

First Evangelical Free Church, 2401 Ohio St., is offering a Good News Club for youth in grades K-5 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Mondays through April 11 (when school in session). This is a free weekly club for children in which the Bible is taught with songs, stories and games. For registration information, go to cefwi.org/gnc or call Carol Berry at 262-989-6946.

Religion Today is a listing of special religious events held at Racine County churches and is published Saturdays in Community. Notices of regularly scheduled services and sermon topics are not used. Announcements must arrive by noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday, as space permits. Send email to Loreen Mohr, Lmohr@journaltimes.com.

