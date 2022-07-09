Religion Today

YORKVILLE GETS NEW PASTOR

The Rev. Tshishinen Myopo has been appointed to serve the congregation at Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Yorkville. She will be introduced and lead the worship service at 9 a.m. Sunday, July 24.

Tshishinen was born in a small town in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Her father and grandparents were pastors. She is a graduate of Africa University in Mutare (Zimbabwe) with a bachelor’s degree of divinity and was ordained as a United Methodist elder in 2007. She completed five units of clinical pastoral education in Washington, D.C., and York, Pa. In Wisconsin she has served United Methodist congregations in Whitefish Bay and Waukesha and most recently at Wesley UMC in Oshkosh.

The Rev. Susan Leih, former pastor, recently retired after serving at Yorkville for 12 years. While serving, Leih was the mentor for three divinity students from Garrett Evangelical Theological Seminary in Evanston, Ill. Pamela Garside-Meyers now serves as the minister of youth and outreach to UMC churches in Kenosha County. Chris Van Beek and Han Yoon Lee have each been appointed to serve a local congregation in Wisconsin. Leih was the circuit leader of the UMC churches in South East Circuit 15 and served as advisor to the Union Grove Area Food Bank. Because of the lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic, Leih and her husband Tom began live streaming Sunday worship from their home, and eventually from the sanctuary.