PRAYER WALK OF THE PASSION
Emaus Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1925 Summit Ave., will host the Prayer Walk of the Passion at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 17. This renenactment of the last week of Jesus' life is performed by the children of Emaus After School for Youth. There will be an outdoor procession which begins at the circle (alley driveway on the south east side of the building). The crowd shouting that they want freedom will follow Jesus and a live donkey around the field of the church. Reenacting Jesus' entry into Jerusalem and waving palms and shouting "Hosanna, Jesus is coming," they move into the sanctuary. Scenes include the last supper, the arrest, trial and crucifxion. The experience concludes with a visit to the tomb. The story is told through mime and narration in Spanish and English.
“LAST SUPPER” LENTEN PLAY
A special Holy Week presentation of the “Last Supper” will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave. (use south parking lot entrance). Written by Pat Underwood and produced with special arrangement with Christian Publishers, the drama will unfold the story of the disciples being called to ministry and the heartbreaking night before the crucifixion. A soup supper will be served at 5:30 p.m.
INTERFAITH DEVOTIONAL
The monthly Baha'i Interfaith Devotional will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at the home of Barry and Loralee Uhlenhake, 3223 Wright Ave. The Baha'is of Racine explore how the arts can be employed to inspire and praise God with the discussion, "Food for the Soul." The devotional includes live music from any of the participants, prayers and quotations from any faiths in the round. For questions or directions, call 262-672-5269.
EASTER VIGIL SERVICE
Journey in Faith, 7330 Old Spring St., Mount Pleasant, will hold an Easter vigil service at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 20.
PALM SUNDAY SERVICES
These area churches are planning Palm Sunday services on Sunday, April 14:
- Christ Church United Methodist, 5109 Washington Ave., 9 a.m. traditional worship and contemporary service at 10:30 a.m.
- First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa St., 8 and 10:45 a.m. The church celebrates Palm Sunday with festival services unique to its parish in which worshipers renew their confirmation vows. The tradition dates back to the ministry of the Rev. Theo. Volkert who began the custom in the 1920s. Sunday School children will process with palm branches singing "No Tramp of Soldiers’ Marching Feet," and the Senior Choir singing "Palm Sunday Antiphon" and "Hosanna." The bi-annual German language service at 9:30 a.m., "Gottesdienst," repeats the day's message in the old mother tongue of the parish. The Rev. Nathan Pope will preach in German and English on the theme, "We Worship a Humble King" (Wir Verehren einen Demuetigen Koenig). The German liturgy, hymns and sermon are translated for English speakers.
- First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave., 9:30 a.m.
- Grace Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Ave., 9 a.m.
- Pentecost Lutheran Church, 2213 Coolidge Ave., 9 a.m. Zachary Christensen, Jordynn Galipeau, Grace Hansen, Seth Luxem and Victoria Obernberger will be confirmed. Nathaniel Lisowski will be confirmed at a later date. A reception for the confirmation class will be held after the service. Worship hymns will be accompanied by organ, flute, clarinets and trumpets and Sophia Luxem will sing a solo during the offering.
- Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Yorkville, 8 and 10:15 a.m. New or gently used coats will be donated on Palm Sunday and spread down the church aisle, just as cloaks were spread on the road for Jesus, during the palm procession. The coats will be donated to local charities. Special music at the 10:15 a.m. service will be “Lift High the Palms” by the Chancel Choir.
MAUNDY THURSDAY SERVICES
These area churches are planning Maundy Thursday services on Thursday, April 18:
- Christ Church United Methodist, 5109 Washington Ave., 7 p.m.
- Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2921 Olive St., 4:30 and 6:30 p.m.
- First Church of God, 1650 Lathrop Ave., 7 p.m.
- First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa St., 7 p.m., with the Senior Choir singing.
- First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave., 6:30 p.m. candlelight service.
- Grace Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Ave., 6:30 p.m.
- North Cape Lutheran Church, 2644 Raynor Ave., Raymond, 7 p.m. Fifth-graders will receive their first Holy Communion.
- Pentecost Lutheran Church, 2213 Coolidge Ave., 7 p.m.
- Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4340 Six Mile Road, Caledonia, 6:30 p.m.
- Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Yorkville, 7 p.m. Participating congregations include Union Grove Congregational Church, Raymond Community Church, Union Grove United Methodist Church. Special music will be "Remember, Remember Me" by the Yorkville UMC Choir and a guitar/vocal solo by retired pastor, the Rev. Paul Armstrong. The offering will be donated to Union Grove Area Food Bank.
GOOD FRIDAY SERVICES
These area churches are planning Good Friday services on Friday, April 19:
- Christ Church United Methodist, 5109 Washington Ave., 7 p.m.
- Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2921 Olive St., 1 and 6:30 p.m. Children from Wisconsoin Lutheran School will sing at the 1 p.m. service.
- First Evangelical Free Church, 2401 Ohio St., 7 p.m. The service of Tenebrae has been observed by Christians since the 12th century. One of the most noteworthy features of the service is the gradual extinguishing of candles until only a single candle, a symbol of our Lord, remains. As it gets darker, we reflect on Jesus’ emotional and physical pain he endured on the cross.
- First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa St., 1 and 7 p.m. Children of Wisconsin Lutheran School will sing at the 1 p.m. service.
- First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave., noon-3 p.m. The public is invited to sit in silence and pray.
- Grace Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Ave., 6:30 p.m.
- North Cape Lutheran Church, 2644 Raynor Ave., Raymond, 7 p.m.
- Pentecost Lutheran Church, 2213 Coolidge Ave., 7 p.m.
- Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4340 Six Mile Road, Caledonia, 7 p.m.
SIENA RETREAT CENTER PROGRAM
These programs will be held at the Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:
- Concert with Sara Thomsen, 2 p.m. Sunday, April 28. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Sara Thomsen has a passion for the struggle for human dignity and ecological sustainability. Her songs range from welcoming a newborn or celebrating sheets hanging on the clothesline to a plea for peace. This concert will be preceded by a silent auction. Proceeds support Siena Retreat Center’s mission. Tickets cost $20 in advance or $25 at the door.
- “Centering Prayer” 7-8 p.m. every Tuesday. People can take part in 20 minutes of silent centering prayer, followed by 40 minutes of reading and discussion. Donation are accepted.
For more information or to register, go to www.SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.
