Religion Today

NEW PASTOR INSTALLATION

The Rev. Justin Kierzek will be installed as the new pastor of Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave., during the 9:30 a.m. service Sunday, May 15. The service will be officiated by the Rev. Jennifer Arnold, assistant to Bishop Paul Erickson of the Greater Milwaukee Synod. A celebration brunch will follow in Fellowship Hall to welcome Kierzek and his family to the congregation and community.

CATHOLIC SOCIAL TEACHING IS TOPIC

RACINE — The Human Concerns Commission of St. Rita Catholic Church is hosting the first of a series of presentations on Catholic social teaching.

The first event is titled “Catholic Social Teaching: Living Our Faith” and will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 15, in the new church at the end of the entrance boulevard, 4339 Douglas Ave. The free event will be livestreamed and recorded.

The Most Rev. Richard J. Sklba, auxiliary bishop emeritus of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, and Robert Shelledy, director of the Office for the Dignity of the Human Person and coordinator of the Social Justice Ministry of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, will present an overview of the seven themes of Catholic social teaching. Sklba will present the foundation of these principles from sacred scripture and Shelledy will present how these principles can be applied and lived out today. A question and answer session will follow.

Future presentations in the coming months will focus on the details of one of the seven themes with different presenters at each event.

