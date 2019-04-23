HOLOCAUST MEMORIAL SERVICE
Beth Israel Sinai Congregation, 3009 Washington Ave., hold its its annual Interfaith Holocaust Memorial Service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 1. The service will honor the memory of the 6 million Jews who perished during the Holocaust and the 21 million individuals who perished during World War II.
BISHOP TO ATTEND CELEBRATION
Bishop Rance L. Allen returns to help St. Paul Baptist Church kick off its pastor’s anniversary celebration at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, in the St. Paul Worship Center, 1123 Center St. This year marks Bishop Lawrence L. Kirby and First Lady Reneé Sartin Kirby’s 38th year at St. Paul, and Bishop Kirby’s 49th year in ministry. Allen will minister to the congregation with the preached word and music.
Allen has earned an international reputation as a gospel artist. He and his brothers, Tom and Steve, formed The Rance Allen Group in the late 1960s. They have released more than 20 albums and have received numerous awards and prestigious nominations. In 1985, Allen was installed as pastor of New Bethel Church in Toledo, Ohio, where he serves today. In 2011, he was consecrated bishop in the Church of God in Christ and now serves as jurisdictional prelate of Michigan Northwest Harvest.
SACRED MUSIC CONCERT
A Sacred Music Concert will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at Calvary Memorial Church, 4001 Washington Ave. Performers include John Innes on piano and organ (pianist for Billy Graham Associates), and Dr. H.E. Singlely, faculty emeritus at Moody Bible Institute. Donations will be accepted.
CHORALE SPRING CONCERT
The Shoreland Lutheran Chorale will present its Spring Concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa St. (rescheduled from April 14). The concert features songs and hymns arranged around the theme, "The Life of the Christian." The music from traditional Lutheran composers like J.S. Bach traces the path of the believer from cradle to grave. The Rev. Tom Bauer of the Shoreland Lutheran High School faculty directs the 25-member chorale, and accompanies the choristers on trumpet along with instrumentalists on the flute and the church's recently renovated 123-year-old pipe organ.
HOLY HUMOR SUNDAY
Holy Humor Sunday will be observed at the 8 and 10:15 a.m. services Sunday, April 28, at Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Yorkville. It is a celebration of the resurrection and the belief of some early theologians that God played a practical joke on the devil by raising Jesus from the dead. The Kids In Christ’s Kingdom choir will sing “Give It Away” at the 10:15 a.m. service.
GUEST CHOIR
Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2921 Olive St., will host the Shoreland Lutheran High School Festival Choir at the 8 and 10:30 a.m. services Sunday, April 28.
SIENA RETREAT CENTER PROGRAMS
These programs are being offered at Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:
- “The Ecological Merton,” 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 11. Thomas Merton was a Trappist monk, mystic, author and voice for peace and social justice. His deep spirituality connected him with the life of the natural world, leading to insights about humanity’s place within God’s creation. This retreat day will contemplatively delve into those insights by examining Merton’s life, writings and environmental consciousness and what they might mean for us today. The $45 fee includes a $10 nonrefundable deposit and noon meal.
- “Cameras: Contemplative Tools in a Digital Age,” 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 18. Participants will explore the earth as it relates to their spiritual life reflecting on a deeper level with their cameras (using a phone or other camera) on a visual tour. The $55 fee includes a $10 nonrefundable deposit and noon meal.
For more information or to register for a program, go to www.SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.
