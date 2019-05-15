DIOCESAN PRIMATE TO VISIT ST. MESROB
His Grace Bishop Daniel Findikyan, the Diocesan Primate for the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of America, will lead an Episcopal Divine Liturgy at 9:15 a.m. Sunday, May 26, at St. Mesrob Armenian Church, 4605 Erie St. A luncheon will follow at a cost of $10.
Findikyan was elected as the new Diocesan Primate May 4, 2018, by the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of America. Findikyan is serving as the 12th primate of the diocese, and the first in its 120-year history born in the United States.
Ordained as a celibate priest in 1997, and a noted international scholar of liturgics, Findikyan has served the church as dean of North America’s St. Nersess Armenian Seminary, and currently as director of the Krikor and Clara Zohrab Information Center, the Eastern Diocese’s research and scholarship facility.
GUEST SPEAKERS PLANNED
Sacred Journeys Spiritual will gather at the 11:15 a.m. Sunday, May 19, at Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant. One Sacred Journeys Spiritual's goals is education on social justice issues and social concerns. Guest speakers at the gathering include Karen Fetherson, Stop Child Abuse and Neglect (SCAN) program supervisor, talking about their education program designed to help children recognize abuse and learn how to find help from trusted adults. Annabell Bustillos, volunteer and community awareness specialist for Sexual Assault Services, will share information about the services available for victims.
FAREWELL SERMON
Christopher Van Beek, student pastor at Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Yorkville, will preach a farewell sermon at the 8 and 10:15 a.m. services Sunday, May 19, with special music at 10:15 a.m. by the Kids In Christ’s Kingdom Choir and Rhythm & Praise a cappella group.
Van Beek graduated from Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary in Evanston, Ill., May 17. He received his first appointment to the United Methodist Church congregation in Chetek. A potluck dinner will be held at 11:30 a.m., followed by a combination graduation celebration and wedding shower for Van Beek.
SPRING REVIVAL
Wayman AME Church, 424 N. Memorial Drive, will hold a Spring Revival Wednesday through Friday, May 22-24. The schedule:
- Wednesday, 7 p.m., with the Rev. Quashandra Foster, accompanied by the Trinity Baptist Church of Racine family.
- Thursday, 7 p.m., with the Rev. Dr. Joy Gallmon, accompanied by the St. Mark AME Church of Milwaukee family.
- Friday, 6 p.m., with Youth Night and the Rev. Katrese Kirk, accompanied by the Coleman Chapel AME Church of Kenosha family.
SUMMER SCHEDULE
Grace Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Ave., starts a new summer worship schedule from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. Services will be held at 6:30 p.m. ThursdayS and 9 a.m. Sundays.
SIENA RETREAT CENTER RETREATS
These retreats are being offered at Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:
- “A Retreat to the Center,” 3:30 p.m. June 2 to 12:30 p.m. June 7. These simple, unstructured days offer the opportunity for morning and evening prayer and ritual, including centering prayer. The $405 fee includes a $50 deposit, accommodations and meals.
- “Conscious Aging — Making Room for the Spirit as We Age,” 7 p.m. June 14 to 12:30 p.m. June 16. This retreat is open to all but may be especially relevant for anyone who has recently retired or is beginning to consider retirement and grasp the reality of growing older. Participants will discover how to share their gifts, talents and experience in new ways that bring joy to themselves and others, and give continued purpose to their lives. The retreat will be led by Jim Briggs, retired executive director of the School of Applied Theology in Berkeley, Calif. The $255 fee includes a $50 deposit, accommodations and meals.
For more information or to register for a program, go to www.SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.
