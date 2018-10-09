GUEST PREACHER
The Rev. Rachel Yates, Presbytery executive for Milwaukee Presbytery, will serve as the guest preacher at the 9:30 a.m. service on Sunday, Oct. 14, at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave.
Prior to joining the Milwaukee Presbytery in January 2018, Yates served the Presbyterian Mission Agency connecting congregations and presbyteries with the ministries of the denomination’s mission co-workers who serve in 70 countries around the world. She previously practiced law in Denver for 23 years.
OPERATION CHRISTMAS CHILD
The community is invited to a special Operation Christmas Child presentation at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, at Raymond Christian Fellowship, 8638 Highway K, Raymond. A potluck meal follows the presentation.
Join a fellowship meal with others from around the area who pack shoebox gifts for Operation Christmas Child, hear Yves Dushime speak about the impact a simple shoebox gift made on his life, and learn more about the project.
ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION
St. Edward Catholic Church, 1401 Grove Ave., will celebrate its 99th anniversary with a concelebrated Mass at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13. Bishop Richard Sklba will be the main presider and homilist. Music will be led by the combined choirs of St. Edward and St. Richard parishes.
Current and former parish members and graduates of St. Edward School and Our Lady of Grace Academy are invited along with the public to worship. A reception will follow in Schaefer Hall.
MAGNIFICAT WELCOMES SPEAKER
Magnificat Kenosha Racine Chapter, a ministry to Catholic women, will host guest speaker Theresa Strom from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 10, at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive. Strom will share her experience of seeking healing and wholeness for her son, Michael.
Cost to attend is $12. To order tickets, send a check payable to Magnificat Kenosha with a self-addressed, stamped envelope by Nov. 5 to Nancy York, 7120 20th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53143, or call Rose Nelson at 262-654-7287.
MISSION SUNDAY
A special offering will be accepted to help fund the October planting at the Mujila Falls Agricultural Project ministry of the Rev. Paul Webster in Zambia, Africa, at the 8 and 10:15 a.m. services Sunday, Oct. 14, at Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Union Grove. Donations will be used for seeds, fertilizer, fuel, machine parts and equipment. During the 10:15 a.m. service the Kids In Christ’s Kingdom (KICK) Choir will sing “My Hope Is in the Lord,” directed by Don Hawes.
PILLOWS FOR HALO MISSION FOCUS
The Mission Focus for North Pointe United Methodist Church, 3825 Erie St., for September and October was “Pillows for Halo.” A representative from HALO will attend the 9:15 a.m. worship service Sunday, Oct. 14, to accept the pillows. New pillows were bought and members of the congregations sewed pillows from fabric that was donated. The Chancel Choir, under the direction of Tony Roland, will sing “Author of Justice.” The Rev. Dr. Don Francis’ sermon will be based on John 4: 5-42.
The Rev. John Bischoff, immigration moderator, will present the program, "Faith, Politics & Society: Social Message on Immigration," from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17. Attendees will discuss key issues in society and consider a progressive Christian faith perspective. ELCA Social Statements will serve as a foundation for the discussion. Moderators will give a brief overview and summary of the social statements and then allow for open conversation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.