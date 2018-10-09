Try 1 month for 99¢

GUEST PREACHER

 The Rev. Rachel Yates, Presbytery executive for Milwaukee Presbytery, will serve as the guest preacher at the 9:30 a.m. service on Sunday, Oct. 14, at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave.

Prior to joining the Milwaukee Presbytery in January 2018, Yates served the Presbyterian Mission Agency connecting congregations and presbyteries with the ministries of the denomination’s mission co-workers who serve in 70 countries around the world. She previously practiced law in Denver for 23 years.

OPERATION CHRISTMAS CHILD

The community is invited to a special Operation Christmas Child presentation at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, at Raymond Christian Fellowship, 8638 Highway K, Raymond. A potluck meal follows the presentation.

Join a fellowship meal with others from around the area who pack shoebox gifts for Operation Christmas Child, hear Yves Dushime speak about the impact a simple shoebox gift made on his life, and learn more about the project.

ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

St. Edward Catholic Church, 1401 Grove Ave., will celebrate its 99th anniversary with a concelebrated Mass at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13. Bishop Richard Sklba will be the main presider and homilist. Music will be led by the combined choirs of St. Edward and St. Richard parishes.

Current and former parish members and graduates of St. Edward School and Our Lady of Grace Academy are invited along with the public to worship. A reception will follow in Schaefer Hall.

MAGNIFICAT WELCOMES SPEAKER

Magnificat Kenosha Racine Chapter, a ministry to Catholic women, will host guest speaker Theresa Strom from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 10, at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive. Strom will share her experience of seeking healing and wholeness for her son, Michael.

Cost to attend is $12. To order tickets, send a check payable to Magnificat Kenosha with a self-addressed, stamped envelope by Nov. 5 to Nancy York, 7120 20th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53143, or call Rose Nelson at 262-654-7287.

MISSION SUNDAY

A special offering will be accepted to help fund the October planting at the Mujila Falls Agricultural Project ministry of the Rev. Paul Webster in Zambia, Africa, at the 8 and 10:15 a.m. services Sunday, Oct. 14, at Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Union Grove. Donations will be used for seeds, fertilizer, fuel, machine parts and equipment. During the 10:15 a.m. service the Kids In Christ’s Kingdom (KICK) Choir will sing “My Hope Is in the Lord,” directed by Don Hawes. 

PILLOWS FOR HALO MISSION FOCUS

The Mission Focus for North Pointe United Methodist Church, 3825 Erie St., for September and October was “Pillows for Halo.” A representative from HALO will attend the 9:15 a.m. worship service Sunday, Oct. 14, to accept the pillows. New pillows were bought and members of the congregations sewed pillows from fabric that was donated. The Chancel Choir, under the direction of Tony Roland, will sing “Author of Justice.” The Rev. Dr. Don Francis’ sermon will be based on John 4: 5-42.

The Rev. John Bischoff, immigration moderator, will present the program, "Faith, Politics & Society: Social Message on Immigration," from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17. Attendees will discuss key issues in society and consider a progressive Christian faith perspective. ELCA Social Statements will serve as a foundation for the discussion. Moderators will give a brief overview and summary of the social statements and then allow for open conversation. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Religion Today is a listing of special events held at Racine County churches and is published every Saturday in Community. Notices of regularly scheduled services and sermon topics are not used. Announcements must arrive by noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday, as space permits. Submit information to The Journal Times Online Calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Faith under sections; by mail to Sharon Knox, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI, 53403; email sknox@journaltimes.com or fax information to the attention of Sharon Knox at 262-631-1780.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments