WORSHIP SCHEDULE RESUMES
The regular worship schedule will resume at 8 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa St. The Monday night service time remains at 7 p.m., however, there is no service on Labor Day.
OUTDOOR WORSHIP, PICNIC
Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2921 Olive St., will hold outdoor worship and a picnic from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Pritchard Park, Ohio Street and Durand Ave. The Wisconsin Lutheran School children will be singing and Him & Her (Seth and Jenna Herlich) of Twin Cities, Minn., will be provide the music. Epiphany will be providing brats and hots dogs and members will providing side dishes. People should bring a lawn chair.
SERVICE AND DINNER
Beth Israel Sinai, 3009 Washington Ave., will conduct Erev Rosh Hashanah services at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. A holy day four-course dinner will be served at 5 p.m. The cost is $36. Reservations are required by Sept. 10. Send email to bethisraelsinai@att.net.
WORSHIP, RALLY DAY
Rally Day will be held during the 8 and 10 a.m. services Sunday, Sept. 8, at North Cape Lutheran Church, 2644 Raynor Ave. (Highway 45), Raymond. The Rev. Karl-John Stone will begin a new adult Bible study on the book of Psalms at 9:15 a.m. in the library.
PET BLESSING
St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 3126 95th St., Sturtevant will conduct a pet blessing for all pets at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8. Coffee, juice and treats will be served after the blessing. An outdoor Mass at will be held at 9:15 a.m. in the rear parking area. In the event of inclement weather the blessing will be moved inside to the school gym.
POLISH HERITAGE PICNIC
The 17th annual Polish Heritage Picnic will be held Sunday, Sept. 1, at Smolenski Park, 438 S. Stuart Road, Mount Pleasant. The free event will begin at 1 p.m. with Catholic Mass celebrated in Polish.A fellowship picnic lunch will be served after Mass and entertainment will be provided by the Syrena Polish Folk Dance Ensemble of Milwaukee and the Marcus Band. People should bring a lawn chair.The picnic is hosted by the Polish National Alliance Lodge 1939 through the generosity of the Racine Community Foundation and Walter S. Smolenski Jr. and Sr. Polish History and Culture Fund.
GRACE WORSHIP
Grace Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Ave., resumes its regular worship schedule Sunday, Sept. 1. Worship is at 9 a.m. each Sunday, with Bible class following at 10:30 a.m. Holy Communion is at every service.
ST. EDWARD PLANS REUNION, DINNER
St. Edward Catholic Church, 1401 Grove Ave., will celebrate 100 years of sharing faith with an all school/all years reunion from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. Mass with Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki, former priests, sisters and teachers is at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, with dinner to follow.
Tickets cost $20 for the school reunion and includes heavy hors d’oeuvres and soft drinks. Beer and wine will be sold. A copy of the commemorative booklet being published for the centennial is included in the price of the ticket.
Tickets for the dinner cost $25 each or $40 for two. The ticket includes a full buffet dinner with beverages, wine and dessert. A copy of the commemorative booklet is included for each ticket holder.
Additional copies of the booklet can be purchased for $5.
For information and registration, go to www.saintedwardracine.org/100th-anniversary or call 262-636-8040.
SIENA CENTER PROGRAMS
These programs will be held at Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:
- “Exploring Prayer in Recovery,” 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 5-19 and Oct. 3, Participants will explore types of prayer that allow individuals to simply “be with” a power greater than themselves. This series is for all wanting to explore prayer, or anyone involved in 12-step programs, as well as those who are spiritual companions for those in recovery. Cost to attend is $10 a session or $35 for all four sessions.
- “Asian Spirituality,” 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. This day will explore Asian spirituality which is grounded in giving energy through simple meditation practices which connect us to our sense of inter-being. Facilitator S. Joanne Jaruko Doi is a Maryknoll sister whose Japanese father and grandfather were held at the Manzanar Relocation Camp during World War II. The $45 fee includes $10 non-refundable deposit and noon meal.
For more information or to register for a program, call 262-898-2590.
