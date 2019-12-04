Religion Today (copy)

COMFORT & JOY HOLIDAY RETREAT

A “Comfort & Joy” holiday retreat will return to The DeKoven Center, 600 Caron Butler Drive (21st Street), Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 24-25.

This overnight retreat welcomes those in search of spiritual respite from the commercialism and busyness of the Christmas holiday. Susanne Sklar will once again lead this time together, which will feature readings and responses meant to help participants discover how and where to find comfort and joy at this time of year.

Sklar was born in Chicago and is a member of the Cumnor Fellowship in Oxford, UK, where she teaches and writes about religion and the arts. Before returning to Oxford, where she got her doctorate, Sklar taught humanities and theater in Russia, China and Sweden, as well as at Northwestern University, Carthage College and Shimer College in the U.S.

“Comfort & Joy” will open with registration at 2 p.m. Dec. 24, followed by the first session at 3:30 p.m., and will continue through breakfast on Christmas morning. Participants also have the option of attending DeKoven’s Traditional Christmas Day Mass at 9 a.m. on Dec. 25, as well as the Christmas brunch, which will follow Mass.