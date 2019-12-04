Religion Today (copy)

MUSICAL PRODUCTION
Racine Assembly of God, 1325 Airline Road, will stage the "Overnight Christmas" musical production at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. There is no admission fee but a ticket is required; go to racineassembly.com/Christmas or call the church office at 262-886-5644.
ADVENT WORSHIP SERVICE
Grace Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Ave., will hold a midweek Advent worship service at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11. The “Behold the Child” Advent Series focus for the evening is Matthew 2:1-12, “To Set You Free from All Your Sorrow.”
CHRISTMAS PAGEANT
"An Almost Christmas Pageant" will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Faith Chapel, 141 Westridge Ave., Burlington. The truth of Christmas will be portrayed in an original play written and directed by Samantha Brown. Refreshments and fellowship follow the performance.
"A JOURNEY TO BETHLEHEM"
"A Journey to Bethlehem" will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave. Guides will take groups of six to eight on a portrayed journey through the streets of Jerusalem and Bethlehem, talk with shepherds and Magi, listen in as King Herod tries to find where the new king has been born, hear an angel announce the good news of Jesus' birth and see the newborn king. Each journey is about 30 minutes long. Visitors are are invited to stay for refreshments and buy gifts to benefit local charities.
GERMAN LANGUAGE CONCERT
First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa St., presents "Another Old Fashioned German Christmas" at 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. The all German-language concert is entitled "Gott Mit Uns" (meaning "GOD With US") and includes a translation for English speakers. Led by the organist Sara Makinen, guests and members are invited to sing five traditional German carols. The adult Senior Choir, the children's Cherub Choir and grade school students of Wisconsin Lutheran School will sing old German favorites.
A Christkindlmarkt (German Christmas market) follows the concert in the church's lower level where crafts, yuletide gifts and a cookie walk await guests, and complimentary hot drinks will be served. The church's Christmas band will play seasonal favorites.
At 10:45 a.m., the Senior and Cherub Choirs present a festive concert of verses and carols in English entitled "God with Us."
ADVENT CELEBRATION
The second Sunday Advent celebration takes place during the 10 a.m. worship service Sunday, Dec. 8, at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 40 Ohio St. The Christmas play, "Don't Freak Out: A Christmas Pageant," will be staged, followed by an Advent potluck and Advent workshop for children.
COMFORT & JOY HOLIDAY RETREAT
A “Comfort & Joy” holiday retreat will return to The DeKoven Center, 600 Caron Butler Drive (21st Street), Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 24-25.
This overnight retreat welcomes those in search of spiritual respite from the commercialism and busyness of the Christmas holiday. Susanne Sklar will once again lead this time together, which will feature readings and responses meant to help participants discover how and where to find comfort and joy at this time of year.
Sklar was born in Chicago and is a member of the Cumnor Fellowship in Oxford, UK, where she teaches and writes about religion and the arts. Before returning to Oxford, where she got her doctorate, Sklar taught humanities and theater in Russia, China and Sweden, as well as at Northwestern University, Carthage College and Shimer College in the U.S.
“Comfort & Joy” will open with registration at 2 p.m. Dec. 24, followed by the first session at 3:30 p.m., and will continue through breakfast on Christmas morning. Participants also have the option of attending DeKoven’s Traditional Christmas Day Mass at 9 a.m. on Dec. 25, as well as the Christmas brunch, which will follow Mass.
Guests will stay in Taylor Hall, which offers a handicapped-accessible entry ramp and elevator access to guest rooms, as well as full-service dining facilities. Cost for the “Comfort & Joy” retreat, including accommodations and meals, is $100. For more information and to register call 262-633-6401, ext. 110.
PORTRAITS OF GRACE
Grace Church, 3626 Highway 31, Caledonia, will celebrate the season of Advent with a series entitled “Portraits of Grace” during the 9:30 a.m. worship services Sundays, Dec. 8-22. The series will conclude at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, during the annual candlelight service when Christmas carols will be sung. This series will look at the stories of five important women in Jesus’ family line: Tamar, Rahab, Ruth, Bathsheba and Mary. Their stories are ones of treachery, bravery, loyalty, and scandal — and ultimately of God’s grace.
SIENA RETREAT CENTER PROGRAMS
These programs will be held at Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:
- “January Directed Retreat,” 3:30 p.m. Jan. 12-18. This retreat offers an opportunity to meet daily with a spiritual guide and to share in the Eucharistic liturgy and common evening prayer. The $515 fee includes $50 non-refundable deposit, spiritual guidance, overnight accommodations and meals. Financial assistance is available.
- “Centering Prayer,” 7-8 a.m. every Thursday. Featuring 20 minutes of silent centering prayer, followed by 40 minutes of reading and discussion.
For more information or to register for a program, go to SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.
Religion Today is a listing of special events held at Racine County churches and is published every Saturday in Community. Notices of regularly scheduled services and sermon topics are not used. Announcements must arrive by noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday, as space permits. Submit information to The Journal Times Online Calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Faith under sections; by mail to Loreen Mohr, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI, 53403; email Lmohr@journaltimes.com or fax information to the attention of Loreen Mohr at 262-631-1780.