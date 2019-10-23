AFRICAN CHILDREN'S CHOIR PERFORMANCE
The African Children's Choir will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4340 Six Mile Road, Caledonia.
The choir performs lively African songs and dances, including well-loved children's songs, traditional spirituals and gospel favorites.
There is no admission fee. Donations are accepted to support choir programs such as education, care, and relief and development programs. Music for Life, the parent organization for the choir, works in the African countries of Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda and South Africa.
GUEST SPEAKER
John Brug, retired seminary professor, will preach during the 8 and 10:30 a.m. services Sunday, Oct. 27, and at the 6:30 p.m. service Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2921 Olive St. He will speak on how the Reformation revolutionized the way the church thought about sin, about God and about salvation. Brug will be teaching on Luther as translator during the Sunday Bible study at 9:15 a.m.
ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION
A celebration of Apostle Leroy Shanks 25th year in ministry and 21st anniversary at Better Way Deliverance Ministries will be held with a banquet today at Charcoal Grill, 8300 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. Tickets cost $25.
You have free articles remaining.
SACRED HEART 103RD ANNIVERSARY
Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave., will celebrate its 103rd anniversary Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26-27
A free Neighborhood Family Block Party will also be held from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Activities include games, bounce house, face painting, pumpkin decoration, Racine Fire Dept. visit and music by Young Strings.
The Most Rev. Jeffrey R. Haines, Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, is scheduled to celebrate the 10 a.m. Mass Sunday, Oct. 27.
SIENA RETREAT CENTER PROGRAMS
These programs will be held at Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:.
- “Wellness Wednesday,” 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6. The day begins with an opening prayer circle and offers optional spiritual guidance, artistic expression, gentle yoga, and quiet time for prayer and/or walking the labyrinth. The $35 fee includes noon dinner.
- “How to Plan Retreats & Days of Reflection,” 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. This day will be both reflective and practical. It is meant for those who have been invited to or would like to offer reflection times for others. The $45 fee includes a $10 nonrefundable deposit and noon meal.
For more information or to register for a program, go to SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.