{{featured_button_text}}

AFRICAN CHILDREN'S CHOIR PERFORMANCE

The African Children's Choir will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4340 Six Mile Road, Caledonia.

The choir performs lively African songs and dances, including well-loved children's songs, traditional spirituals and gospel favorites.

There is no admission fee. Donations are accepted to support choir programs such as education, care, and relief and development programs. Music for Life, the parent organization for the choir, works in the African countries of Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda and South Africa.

GUEST SPEAKER

John Brug, retired seminary professor, will preach during the 8 and 10:30 a.m. services Sunday, Oct. 27, and at the 6:30 p.m. service Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2921 Olive St. He will speak on how the Reformation revolutionized the way the church thought about sin, about God and about salvation. Brug will be teaching on Luther as translator during the Sunday Bible study at 9:15 a.m.

ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

A celebration of Apostle Leroy Shanks 25th year in ministry and 21st anniversary at Better Way Deliverance Ministries will be held with a banquet today at Charcoal Grill, 8300 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. Tickets cost $25.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

SACRED HEART 103RD ANNIVERSARY

Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave., will celebrate its 103rd anniversary Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26-27

A free Neighborhood Family Block Party will also be held from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Activities include games, bounce house, face painting, pumpkin decoration, Racine Fire Dept. visit and music by Young Strings.

The Most Rev. Jeffrey R. Haines, Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, is scheduled to celebrate the 10 a.m. Mass Sunday, Oct. 27.

SIENA RETREAT CENTER PROGRAMS

These programs will be held at Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:.

  • “Wellness Wednesday,” 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6. The day begins with an opening prayer circle and offers optional spiritual guidance, artistic expression, gentle yoga, and quiet time for prayer and/or walking the labyrinth. The $35 fee includes noon dinner.
  • “How to Plan Retreats & Days of Reflection,” 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. This day will be both reflective and practical. It is meant for those who have been invited to or would like to offer reflection times for others. The $45 fee includes a $10 nonrefundable deposit and noon meal.

For more information or to register for a program, go to SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Religion Today is a listing of special events held at Racine County churches and is published every Saturday in Community. Notices of regularly scheduled services and sermon topics are not used. Announcements must arrive by noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday, as space permits. Submit information to The Journal Times Online Calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Faith under sections; by mail to Loreen Mohr, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI, 53403; email Lmohr@journaltimes.com or fax information to the attention of Loreen Mohr at 262-631-1780.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments