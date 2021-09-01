'Relief Woodcarving Workshop' offered at Hawthorn Hollow

SOMERS — A "Relief Woodcarving Workshop" with Tom Schlenker will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Sept. 13-16, at Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road.

Tom Schlenker has been a woodcarver for more than 40 years. Relief wood carving involves removing wood from a flat panel, creating a “picture” that slightly stands out from the surface itself. As more wood is removed, the image can be refined to make it appear to be 3D.