 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Relief Woodcarving Workshop' offered at Hawthorn Hollow
0 Comments

'Relief Woodcarving Workshop' offered at Hawthorn Hollow

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SOMERS — A "Relief Woodcarving Workshop" with Tom Schlenker will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Sept. 13-16, at Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road.

Tom Schlenker has been a woodcarver for more than 40 years. Relief wood carving involves removing wood from a flat panel, creating a “picture” that slightly stands out from the surface itself. As more wood is removed, the image can be refined to make it appear to be 3D.

The cost is $100. Participants must provide their own tools. For a full course schedule and description or to buy workshop tickets, go to https://hawthornhollow.ticketspice.com/relief-woodcarving-workshop.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How you can beat eye fatigue

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News