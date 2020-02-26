Relay for Life of Racine set May 29

MOUNT PLEASANT — The 27th annual Relay For Life of Racine will be held Friday, May 29, at Mount Pleasant Campus Park, 8500 Campus Drive.

Relay For Life is an overnight community gathering where participants take turns walking around a "track" symbolizing the fight against cancer. At Relay, there are other opportunities to fight back:

Learn about cancer prevention, pledge to get healthy or quit smoking, share a story with legislators and get involved as a volunteer.

Have an opportunity to come together for a cause and raise awareness that can save lives.

Raise money that goes towards research, Hope Lodge, Road To Recovery, and numerous other programs and services.

Impact the whole family as there are activities for all ages.

Relay For Life represents the hope that those lost to cancer will never be forgotten, that those who face cancer will be supported and that one day cancer will be eliminated. Survivors and caregivers (anyone who has faced a cancer diagnosis or anyone who has served as a caregiver) are invited to join as honorary guests in the survivor’s lap, which opens the Relay For Life.