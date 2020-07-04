Relay for Life of Racine luminary event July 18

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Leadership Team for Racine for Life of Racine will hold a special drive-through luminary event to celebrate cancer survivors and remember those who have lost the battle to cancer. It will be held from 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 18, in the former K-mart parking lot, 2211 S. Green Bay Road ( next to Culver's). Canned good donations will be accepted with each luminaria purchased for the Racine County Food Bank.

People can purchase bags for a $5 donation in advance online or bags will be sold at the event from 4 to 8 p.m. Go to relayforlife.org/racinewi.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Relay For Life of Racine will now be held virtually on Saturday, Aug. 1.

Cancer patients are some of the most vulnerable to COVID-19. Hosting the local Relay For Life event online allows everyone — including cancer patients, survivors and their caregivers — to safely join with others to celebrate, remember and fight back.