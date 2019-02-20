Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — The Moving Wall will be in Pritchard Park May 16-20.

There are 47 names of veterans on the wall from Racine County. Relatives, classmates or friends of any of these veterans who would like to honor them at the opening ceremony at 5 p.m. May 17 may contact Don Heck at 262-639-2124.

The 47 names will be read during the ceremony and roses will be placed beneath the spot on the wall where they are located. Organizers would like to have someone for each name present the roses.

To volunteer to help at the wall, contact Ellen Myers at 262-638-8705.

