Relationships start with you(th)

Building relationships with youth is about creating connections. Building strong, authentic relationships require communication and intimacy skills such as empathy and emotional self-regulation. It also calls for adults to be vulnerable, establish boundaries and listen without judgment.

Youth thrive and are more successful when they feel connected to important adults in their lives. Through these strong youth-adult partnerships, young people learn how to navigate through difficult situations that help them to build the needed confidence to take charge of their own lives. Similarly, adults can connect youth to people and institutions with whom they might not otherwise connect. The result is young people broaden their social network thereby increasing their social capital.

Connections can be between adults and youth as individuals. It can also be between youth and opportunities within their community. The extended community may include sports, scouts, music, faith affiliations, 4-H clubs, youth groups and a variety of youth-serving organizations that run community-based programs. When youth are connected to a larger community, they are exposed to new ideas, experiences and places that widen their worlds. Additionally, they are less likely to engage in risky behaviors.

Support

Support is important for youth to have their social and emotional needs met and for them to gain important skills in these areas. When supportive adults use active listening, provide positive and constructive feedback, control their reactions, don’t catastrophize, and use “I” messages to communicate the effect of one’s actions, youth learn how to calmly and positively interact with others. It also increases their feelings of trustworthiness and mutual respect toward the adult.

Helpful relationships happen when adults and youth give and receive support in the relationship. Support can range from expressing care to sharing power to challenging one another to grow. What matters is that the relationship is bidirectional, or two-way communication, not one-way communication with the adult lecturing and judging.

What we can do

Adults may ask, “What can I do to support youth?” Here are tips on how to show vulnerability and listen without judgment:

Listen:

Fully engage with youth by using eye contact, putting down electronics and asking questions. Then spend time actually listening without judgment and reaction. Make room for conversations in your day, for example, during car rides, while preparing meals and eating dinner together. Also, listen to summarize the message content and the feelings you are hearing such as, “It sounds to me like you are…”

Ask open-ended questions:

These types of questions require more than a yes/no response. Open-ended questions such as, “How did that make you feel?” and “What more can you tell me about that?” and “What do you think about that?” enable youth to expand on their experiences and feelings. They are the vehicle for open communication that permits youth do more, if not most, of the talking.

Affirm:

Say something positive about the youth to help them recognize their strengths and reduce their tendency to self-criticize. Notice what they do well and encourage the youth to pursue a hobby or activity that builds upon these skills.

Support youth’s interests:

Attend sporting events, theater productions, concerts, competitions and other club or group activities in which the youth is involved. Have fun with them, too. Take time to shoot baskets, go on a bike ride, skate at the local rink or go out to lunch. Relaxing and having fun together helps young people to feel loved and valued.

Building strong relationships with youth take time and effort. A good starting point is to consider using some of the strategies provided above. Begin with talking openly and honestly with the young people in your life. Every conversation with them is an opportunity to listen, learn and guide.

Pamela Larson is the youth development educator for the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Extension Racine County.

