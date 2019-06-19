RACINE — For the 28th consecutive year, Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc. (RNW) is organizing National Night Out activities throughout the Racine community.
On Tuesday, Aug. 6, nearly 6,000 people will turn on their porch lights, lock their doors, come outside, celebrate neighborhood camaraderie and take a unified stand against crime. America’s Night Out Against Crime is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support and participation in local anti-crime efforts, and strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community relationships.
Last year, more than 55 event planners registered their block and park parties, church festivals and other gatherings with Racine Neighborhood Watch. Activities included cookouts and potluck dinners, carnival games, bouncy houses, bands, obstacle course races, movie nights and more. Events were as unique as each neighborhood area — with participants numbering from 10 to several hundred.
RNW works with registered events and the police, fire and sheriff’s departments (and McGruff the Crime Dog) to schedule agency visits during National Night Out activities. Registered events also receive a complimentary goodie bag (while supplies last). To register an event by July 12, call 262-637-5711 or email susan@racinenw.com.
