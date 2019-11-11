Register by Nov. 27 for Waterford Christmas parade
0 comments

Register by Nov. 27 for Waterford Christmas parade

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WATERFORD — The Winter Wonderland Christmas Parade will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.

The parade steps off at Waterford Town Hall, 415 N. Milwaukee St., proceeds south on Milwaukee Street and ends at Second Street. Fireworks will be set off in Ten Club Park along the river immediately following the end of the parade. The tree lighting ceremony and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus will take place at the Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St.

The deadline to register for participation in the parade is Nov. 27. Go to absolutelywaterford.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Faith & Community

What's Going On

“What’s Going On” includes upcoming one-time events in and around Racine County such as breakfasts, dinners, car washes, rummage sales, partie…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News