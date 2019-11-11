Register by Nov. 27 for Waterford Christmas parade

WATERFORD — The Winter Wonderland Christmas Parade will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
The parade steps off at Waterford Town Hall, 415 N. Milwaukee St., proceeds south on Milwaukee Street and ends at Second Street. Fireworks will be set off in Ten Club Park along the river immediately following the end of the parade. The tree lighting ceremony and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus will take place at the Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St.
The deadline to register for participation in the parade is Nov. 27. Go to absolutelywaterford.org.