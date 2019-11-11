Register by Nov. 22 for Burlington Christmas Parade

BURLINGTON — The annual Burlington Christmas Parade will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 in Downtown Burlington. The theme is “It's a Hogwarts Christmas in Burlington."

The Christmas tree lighting will follow the parade in Wehmhoff Square Park, 355 N. Pine St., by Santa and Mrs. Claus. They will then retreat to the chalet to meet children eager to tell them what they want for Christmas. Also in the park will be live reindeer, Door County sled dogs, carolers, hot chocolate, cookies and music.