Register by Nov. 22 for Burlington Christmas Parade

BURLINGTON — The annual Burlington Christmas Parade will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 in Downtown Burlington. The theme is “It's a Hogwarts Christmas in Burlington."
The Christmas tree lighting will follow the parade in Wehmhoff Square Park, 355 N. Pine St., by Santa and Mrs. Claus. They will then retreat to the chalet to meet children eager to tell them what they want for Christmas. Also in the park will be live reindeer, Door County sled dogs, carolers, hot chocolate, cookies and music.
To participate in the parade and complete a registration form, go to the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce website, burlingtonchamber.org, visit the Chamber office at 113 E. Chestnut St., call 262-763-6044 or email info@burlingtonchamber.org.