UNION GROVE — Plans are under way for the Union Grove July 4 parade.

Entrants with animals must have a shovel and bucket to clean up when needed. There is a $20 registration for any animal group. All horses must submit a current negative Coggins test with registration.

There are cash prizes for first-, second- and third-place floats.

The deadline to register is June 23. To print a registration form and for more information, go to bit.ly/3ZFutoZ.