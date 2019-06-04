BURLINGTON — The Wisconsin Writers Association (WWA) is offering a regional writers’ workshop from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at the Cathe Center, 125 E. State St.
A group of accomplished authors will conduct conference-style workshops. Afterward, from 12:30 to 2 p.m., attendees can choose to participate in genre reading circles to share their work and receive peer feedback. A marketplace will also be available for purchasing autographed books from area authors.
A keynote address will be given by Lori Rader-Day, Edgar Award-nominated and Anthony and Mary Higgins Clark Award-winning author of "Under a Dark Sky," "The Day I Died," "Little Pretty Things" and "The Black Hour." Rader-Day co-chairs the mystery conference "Murder and Mayhem" in Chicago and serves as the national vice president of Sisters in Crime. Other accomplished authors will talk about their success, industry trends and give inspirational tips. Cheryl Yeko, senior acquisitions editor with Soul Mate Publishing, will offer agent advice and answer questions for those who are seeking book publication.
Additional event details can be found below.
- 9 a.m. — Welcome by Kim Suhr, Red Oak Writing director, author of "Nothing to Lose" (a collection of short stories) and WWA board member
- 9:15-10 a.m. — Keynote address by mystery author Lori Rader-Day.
- 10-10:45 a.m. — Ron Kolman (screenwriting). Kolman began his career in Hollywood as an actor. He continued to learn the industry as a producer. Kolman currently has a script under consideration at Netflix.
- 10:45-11:30 a.m. — Marshall Smith (poetry). Smith is a published poet who studied creative writing at the University of Iowa in the Writers Workshop MFA program under poets Donald Justice, Marvin Bell, Sandra McPherson, Stephen Dobyns and Henry Carlile, among others.
- 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Ask an Agent Q & A with Cheryl Yeko, senior acquisitions editor, Soul Mate Publishing. Yeko is a multi-published author writing romantic suspense and historical western under her own name, as well as the pen-name CiCi Cordelia. She has over 25 years experience as a legal assistant, belongs to several writing groups and is a member of RWA.
- 12:30-2 p.m. — Attendee options to share work in Genre Reading Circles
- Network & Explore Red Oak Writing with Kim Suhr
- Shop the Author Marketplace
There is no fee to attend, however, donations are accepted. Snacks and water will be provided.
