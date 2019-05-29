RACINE — Regency Mall, 5538 Durand Ave., announced it will host the Racine Summer Showcase celebrating local food, entertainment, recreation, health, business and more from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 18. Businesses can participate for the chance to be named a Racine City Favorite and promote what is right here in our community.
Businesses can register at www.ourcityfavorites.com. Participating businesses will be provided a showcase space and entered in the week-long City Favorite vote. The community is invited to vote online for their favorite business in multiple categories and attend the showcase where they can experience all our area has to offer and hear the City Favorites announced live at the end of the event.
“We are excited to pack the Mall with local businesses to showcase all the great things located right here in Racine and the surrounding areas," said Coles Doyle, marketing director for Hull Property Group. "We want to create and host events that inspire our community and the Summer Showcase is a great way to bring people together to celebrate the best in food, entertainment, recreation, health, business and more.”
The deadline for businesses to sign up is June 14. There is no cost to participate. A full list of participating businesses and activities will be promoted to the community prior to the event.
