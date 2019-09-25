RACINE — Registration is open for The Festive Five, a five-night event to kick off the holiday season Nov. 18-22 at Regency Mall, 5538 Durand Ave.
The event will feature local choirs, musicians, dance groups and more. Friends, family and shoppers can vote for their favorite holiday performance. The act with the most votes will win the title of Racine’s Festive Favorite and receive the 2019 Festive Five award.
You have free articles remaining.
“Our goal is to bring the community together to showcase local talent and kick start the holiday season," said Coles Doyle, marketing director for Hull Property Group, owner of the Regency Mall. "We have fun seasonal décor that will be displayed throughout the mall and a holiday inspired performance area for The Festive Five participants. We want shoppers, performers and the entire community to engage in the holiday experience and enjoy the spirit of the season though song, dance, music and scenes from Christmas classics."
There is no cost for performers to participate. Registration is open until Oct. 18 by going to thefestivefive.com. A full list of performances will be announced prior to the event and promoted in the mall. The community is welcome to attend the performances and vote for their favorite.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.