Red Cross seeks community hero nominations
0 comments

RACINE — The public can help the American Red Cross honor heroes from southeast Wisconsin by making a nomination to the 2020 Brave Hearts event.

The Red Cross’ Brave Hearts event will honor everyday heroes across categories such as military, good Samaritan, youth, blood donor and community safety. The public is encouraged to submit nominations for people who live in and/or are connected with heroic acts in Racine,  Kenosha, Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Washington, Walworth and Dodge counties.

Make or share a nomination by Dec. 31 by going to redcross.org/bravehearts.

