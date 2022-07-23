REC to host bat night paddle Aug. 16

RACINE — The Root River Environmental Education Community Center (REC), 1301 W. Sixth St., is hosting an evening paddle at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, to search for bats.
This event will start with a presentation on bats in Wisconsin by Catherine Mossman, UW-Parkside biology distinguished lecturer, followed by a paddle on the Root River to search for bats. Participants will learn how to use bat monitoring equipment. Previous experience canoeing and kayaking is strongly recommended.
The cost is $10. To reserve a spot, email rec@uwp.edu or call 262-595-2912.