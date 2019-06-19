RACINE — The Root River Environmental Education Community Center (REC), 1301 W. Sixth St., is offering half-off boat rentals on a first-come basis from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays, June 30 and July 28. The last boat departs at 3 p.m.
Discounted rental prices per hour are:
- Canoes — $7.50
- Tandem kayaks — $7.50
- Single kayaks — $5
The REC is a partnership between the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and the City of Racine with a mission to provide community members with opportunities to explore the Great Lakes and connected ecosystems through recreation, education, demonstration and research. Activities at the REC are coordinated by the College of Natural and Health Sciences at UW-Parkside.
The REC is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays until Sept. 29. Season passes are available for unlimited boating access and cost $50 for an individual and $90 for a family of four. For more information, call 262-595-2912 (UW-Parkside) or 262-818-4200 (during operating hours only), or go to www.uwp.edu/rec.
