RACINE — The Root River Environmental Education Community Center at 1301 W. 6th St. is hosting an evening paddle on Thursday, Aug. 24, to search for bats.

The event will start at 6:30 p.m. with a presentation about bats by University of Wisconsin-Parkside biology professor Dr. Jessica Orlofske, followed by a paddle on the Root River to search for bats.

Participants will learn how to use bat monitoring equipment. Previous experience canoeing and kayaking is strongly recommended, but experience with bat monitoring is not required.

Registration is required and spots are limited. The cost is $10 per person. To reserve a spot, email rec@uwp.edu or call 262-595-2912.

The REC is a partnership between the UW-Parkside and the City of Racine, with a mission to provide community members with opportunities to explore the Great Lakes and connected ecosystems through recreation, education, demonstration and research. Activities at the REC are coordinated by the College of Natural and Health Sciences at UW-Parkside.

The REC is open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Sept. 24. For more information email rec@uwp.edu, call 262-595-2912 (UW-Parkside) or 262-818-4200 (during Saturday and Sunday operating hours only), or visit www.uwp.edu/rec.