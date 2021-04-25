Real Racine to host blood drive at DeKoven Center

RACINE — Real Racine will host a blood drive from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, at the DeKoven Center's Assembly Hall, 600 Caron Butler Drive.

This is the fourth blood drive hosted by Real Racine and Versiti Blood Centers since September and organizers are eager to set a new record for pints donated. People are eligible to donate two days after the COVID-19 vaccine.