MOUNT PLEASANT — The Racine County Economic Development Corp. is celebrating its 40th anniversary and invites the public to its annual meeting from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Delta Hotels by Marriott, 7111 Washington Ave.

Sam Johnson will be recognized as the Volunteer of the Year, the Lender of the Year and the Business Development Project of the Year.

The keynote presentation, presented by Development Counsellors International, one of the nation's leading placemaking firms, will provide attendees with the data, trends and guidance on why people relocate and how to win the war for talent.

The cost to attend is $35. Go to bit.ly/3KOODss.