RACINE — Dwayne Olson was elected president of the Racine Area Retired Educators Association at its fall luncheon Sept. 6 at Infusino’s Banquet Hall.

Other officers are: Jeff Rasmussen, vice president and membership chair; Sherry Babicky, secretary; and Barb Mauer, treasurer.

Prior to the meeting, school supplies which had been donated and collected by the membership were distributed to representatives from the Women’s Resource Center, Bethany House and Cops for Kids.

Brian Niznansky, TMJ4 meteorologist and a Racine native, was the guest speaker.

RAREA, with a current membership of 439 retired teachers, administrators and educational assistants, is the local affiliate of the Wisconsin Retired Teachers Association, an organization whose mission is protecting the interests and pensions of public educators. In addition to supporting the Racine community through volunteer service and hosting speakers on matters of local and state importance, RAREA grants college scholarship each June to graduating seniors from Racine public high schools who plan to pursue teaching careers. Membership is open to retired public educators. Contact Rasmussen at 262-639-5539.

