RAMA announces new board, officers

RACINE — The Racine Art Museum Association (RAMA) annual members meeting was held virtually July 21. The membership elected a slate of new candidates for the museum’s Board of Directors for initial three-year terms and a returning Board member for a second three-year term.
Those elected for an initial three-year term are: Sheronda Glass, associate vice chancellor of human resources, University of Wisconsin Parkside; Karl Hipp, Racine Unified School District retired educator; Everett McKinney, retired associate head of The Prairie School.
Those elected for an initial three-year term after completing an unexpired term: Justin Peterman, Edward Jones financial advisor; Diane Ruffo, volunteer leader; Neil Staeck, Educators Credit Union business development officer.
Ben Flegel, Reliance Controls Corp. president, was elected for a second three-year term.
In addition, the RAMA Board of Directors elected the following officers for 2020-21 at a separate session following the annual meeting: Staeck, president; Ruffo, vice president; Flegel, treasurer; Clair Holland, BI Worldwide business development director, secretary.
RAMA thanked the following retiring Board members for their six years of service to the museum: Jane Devine, Debby Ganaway, Sharon Ramquist, and Chris Sklba.
“We welcome and are grateful to our new Board members for their expertise, guidance, and leadership,” said Bruce W. Pepich, RAM executive director and curator of collections. “They represent RAMA’s commitment to ensuring diverse interests and perspectives that assist our organization in better serving our audience and the community. We also express our extreme gratitude to our retiring Board members for their support, enthusiasm and hard work on behalf of RAM during their time of service. This kind of expertise is an incredibly valuable resource to the Association.”
RAMA provides operations and programming for both the Racine Art Museum and RAM’s Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Art.
