RAMA announces new board, officers

RACINE — The Racine Art Museum Association (RAMA) annual members meeting was held virtually July 21. The membership elected a slate of new candidates for the museum’s Board of Directors for initial three-year terms and a returning Board member for a second three-year term.

Those elected for an initial three-year term are: Sheronda Glass, associate vice chancellor of human resources, University of Wisconsin Parkside; Karl Hipp, Racine Unified School District retired educator; Everett McKinney, retired associate head of The Prairie School.

Those elected for an initial three-year term after completing an unexpired term: Justin Peterman, Edward Jones financial advisor; Diane Ruffo, volunteer leader; Neil Staeck, Educators Credit Union business development officer.

Ben Flegel, Reliance Controls Corp. president, was elected for a second three-year term.

In addition, the RAMA Board of Directors elected the following officers for 2020-21 at a separate session following the annual meeting: Staeck, president; Ruffo, vice president; Flegel, treasurer; Clair Holland, BI Worldwide business development director, secretary.

RAMA thanked the following retiring Board members for their six years of service to the museum: Jane Devine, Debby Ganaway, Sharon Ramquist, and Chris Sklba.