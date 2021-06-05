RAMA announces new board members

RACINE — The Racine Art Museum Association Inc. (RAMA) annual members meeting was held virtually May 18. The membership elected a slate of new candidates for the museum’s Board of Directors for initial three-year terms and returning board members for second three-year terms.

Elected for an initial three-year term: Laura Million: Deputy director, Racine County Economic Development Corp.; Nancy Wheeler, attorney; Dale Zierten: Dale’s Upstairs Gallery owner.

Elected for a second three-year term: Susan Boland, retired president of Ascension All Saints Hospital; John Crimmings, First Weber Real Estate general sales manager; and James C. Small, Maller Peterson LLC partner.

At this same meeting, retiring board members Kara Lakatos and Dr. Daniel Ross were honored for their multiple years of service to the institution.

The RAMA Board of Directors elected the following officers for the 2021-22 year at a separate session following the annual meeting: Neil Staeck, Educators Credit Union business development officer, president; Diane Ruffo, volunteer leader, vice president; Ben Flegel, Reliance Controls Corp. president, treasurer; and Clair Holland, BI Worldwide business development director, secretary.

RAMA oversees operations and programming for both the Racine Art Museum and Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0