RACINE — The Racine Art Museum Association (RAMA) annual member’s meeting was held May 21 at Racine Art Museum. The membership elected a slate of new candidates for the museum’s Board of Directors for initial three-year terms and returning board members for second three-year terms.
Elected for an initial three-year term: Clair Holland, Laura Maaske, Eric Meier, Loretta Olson, Janet Pobar, James Walker and Denise Wilcox.
Elected for a second three-year term: Greg Anderegg, Camela Langendorf and Gerald Ptacek.
These retiring board members were honored for their years of service: Richard Ruffo, Elizabeth Shaw and Janna Waldeck.
In addition, the RAMA Board of Directors elected the following officers for the coming year at a separate session following the annual meeting: Kara Lakatos, president; Neil Staeck, vice president; Ben Flegel, treasurer; and Debby Ganaway, secretary.
RAMA provides operations and programming for Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts and Racine Art Museum.
