RAM to present a virtual happy hour with guest artist

RACINE — Throughout the past year, the Racine Art Museum (RAM) has been creating opportunities for would-be museum visitors to engage virtually with art from the comfort of their home, and for artists to share work created during the global pandemic. In continuation of this effort, RAM announces the 10th in the museum's series of casual, virtual meet-ups, "Artists in the House: RAM Virtual Happy Hour," at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 11.

Artists in the House typically focuses on participating artists and gives them an opportunity to share recent creations and experiences. In addition to relaunching this series of online events, this particular virtual happy hour also features a discussion with Milwaukee fiber artist Rosy Petri, whose loaned works have been recently added to the current RAM exhibition, "In Stitches: Contemporary Approaches to Needlework."

Lena Vigna, RAM curator of exhibitions, and Kendra Voelz, curatorial assistant, will introduce the artist and initiate conversation about her work. Members of the public are invited to join the discussion with Petri.

Register at ramart.org. A Zoom link will be sent via email after registering.

