RAM to host holiday decorations contest

RACINE — The Racine Art Museum (RAM) Store invites artists of all ages to participate in the museum's competition for handmade holiday decorations, "The Art of AdORNAMENTS, Wrappins, and Creative Conifers." This stylish show of holiday ornaments, wrapped gift boxes, and decorative trees demonstrates the endless creativity of people in the Racine community and beyond.

Artists are invited to submit up to two works in two separate categories only: handmade ornaments — no larger than 5 x 5 x 5 inches; decorated trees — no larger than 12 high x 5 x 5 inches; or gift wrapped boxes — no larger than 6 x 6 x 6 inches, including all wrappings.

AdORNAMENTS entries must be dropped off or shipped to arrive at RAM, 441 Main St., by 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. The show will be on display Nov. 18-Dec. 30. Merit awards in various categories will be announced in-person at RAM and on the RAM website, ramart.org, at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 6.

Further information and a downloadable entry form are available at ramart.org.

