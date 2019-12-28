RAM seeks emerging artists for award
RAM seeks emerging artists for award

RACINE — The Racine Art Museum is seeking artists in the Racine/Kenosha area to submit their work to the RAM Artist Fellowship and Emerging Artist Awards.

These awards are intended to showcase the diversity and vitality of the Racine/Kenosha visual arts community by supporting the professional development of its artists. New in 2020, an Emerging Artist Award will be given to an artist who is in the early stages of their creative development and demonstrates significant potential.

The five recipients will be featured in solo exhibitions presented concurrently Aug. 27-Nov. 27, 2021, Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave.

The application deadline is 4 p.m. Jan. 13. For more information and an online application, go to ramart.org/content/ram-artist-fellowships-and-emerging-artist-award.

