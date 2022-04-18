RAM seeks artists for community art show

RACINE — Racine Art Museum invites artists to submit work to "Cultural Reflections: RAM Community Art Show" that emphasizes aspects of culture, heritage or ways of life. This exhibition will be on display June 15-Aug. 13 at Wustum Museum, a campus of the RAM at 2519 Northwestern Ave.

Entry to the show is free and open to any artist who has taken a class or workshop at Wustum Museum within the last five years. Racine Art Guild members and Racine school teachers as well as RAM volunteers and staff are also invited to submit artwork. Entries submitted must have been made within the last three years, and must not have been previously exhibited at RAM or Wustum Museum.

Expressions of cultural connections and traditions can take the form of many things — including food, literature, dance, craft forms and visual art.

This theme was partially inspired by the work of Haitian-born artist Edouard Duval-Carrié, whose piece entitled, "Lost at Sea" is on loan to RAM for the exhibition, "Blurry Boundaries: Contemporary Artists, Imagination, and the Spaces Between." Looking at historical romanticized paintings, Duval-Carrié created an imaginary landscape that emphasizes the importance of cultural identity in the Caribbean.

Committed to supporting diverse artists, voices and audiences, RAM collaborated with the Black Arts Council of Racine (BACR) to develop the theme for the exhibit. The BACR is also inviting artists associated with the organization to participate in the exhibition.

Further information and a downloadable entry form are available on the RAM website, ramart.org. Entries must be dropped off in person at Wustum Museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 13-14.

