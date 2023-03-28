RACINE — Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave., invite artists to share their ideas about what a potential future could look like for the upcoming Wustum exhibition, "Futures Reimagined: RAM Community Art Show" June 14-Aug. 5.

Artwork can be used to revisit the past, document and comment on the present, and envision the future. As RAM celebrates its 20th anniversary in downtown Racine throughout 2023, considerations of the past are inevitable. However, anniversaries also offer a meaningful opportunity to think about what comes next.

The 2023 edition of RAM's annual, community-focused exhibition is organized with Scott Terry of Mahogany Gallery and is inspired by the theme of Mahogany Gallery’s second annual Wisconsin black art and culture expo, Black Futures. As a part of Futures Reimagined, Terry is inviting artists to participate in the next iteration of the Expo theme, "Black Futures 2."

The show is free to enter and open to any artist who has taken a class or workshop at RAM's Wustum Museum within the last five years. Racine Art Guild members, Racine school teachers, and RAM members, volunteers and staff are also invited to submit artwork. Submissions must have been made within the last three years and cannot have been previously exhibited at Racine Art Museum or Wustum Museum.

Further information and a downloadable entry form are available on the RAM website, ramart.org. Entries must either be dropped off at Wustum Museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday or Saturday, May 12-13; or shipped to arrive at Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., Racine, WI 53403, by Thursday, May 11.